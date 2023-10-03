Norris confident McLaren can overhaul Aston Martin

Lando Norris believes McLaren can reel in Aston Martin for fourth in the F1 constructors’ championship standings.

Following a strong start to the season, Aston Martin has fallen into the pack where it has been overtaken by Mercedes, Ferrari and, in recent races, McLaren.

Fernando Alonso delivered six podiums for the Silverstone-based operation in the opening eight races but has had just one since – second at the Dutch Grand Prix.

McLaren, by contrast, has had five podiums since the Austrian Grand Prix, including a second at third in Japan last time out.

The difference between the two teams now stands at 49 points with six races remaining.

“There’s not many races left, I’m sure there’s going to be a couple where Aston Martin is going to be a bit stronger,” Norris said.

“But I think our advantage at the minute, compared to almost every team bar a couple, is we have two drivers who are up there fighting for these positions and fighting for these points.

“Not every team has that at the minute, so I think that’s helping us – we can help one another, we can use one another, and I think that’s a good advantage we have over a lot of other teams at the minute.”

McLaren has 172 points to its name, 115 of those scored by Norris.

However, since Oscar Piastri received the upgraded McLaren MCL60 at the British Grand Prix, his rate of scoring has improved, with 52 of his 57 points coming in the last six races.

It’s in that period that the team has amassed the bulk of its tally too, with 143 points coming since the Silverstone race and 155 since Austria.

In the same period, Aston Martin has chalked up just 46 points – or 67 including the Red Bull Ring event for an average haul of 8.4 points per race.

Based on that, McLaren is on course to take fourth place in the constructors’ championship by the end of the season.

“We’re on our trend,” Norris said of his team’s progress.

“We’re making good progress, days like [Suzuka] prove exactly that, even though I know there’s going to be some tougher races coming up at times, and maybe not as straightforward as [Japan].

“But the progress made this season’s been pretty incredible from my eyes.”