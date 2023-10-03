Grove Racing reveals gold Bathurst 1000 livery

Penrite Racing has revealed a gold livery for its two Ford Mustangs for this weekend’s Repco Bathurst 1000.

The new look for the #19 entry of Matt Payne/Kevin Estre and #26 entry of David Reynolds/Garth Tander was unveiled today at the top of Mount Panorama.

While reminiscent of Great Race liveries past for the oil brand, the 2023 edition which Peter Hughes has designed for Grove Racing features a ‘brushed copper’ effect.

Payne and Estre combined to finish sixth last time out at the Penrite Oil Sandown 500, the best result for a Mustang.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

The former said, “I am really excited for the livery, I think it looks awesome, the base colour is really different to recent Penrite Racing cars and brings a new look to the car.

“Being Bathurst, it is the biggest weekend of the year combined with a lot of unknowns with the Gen3 car and changes.

“It will be interesting for the fans, and I hope we have a speedy car come Sunday that allows us to fight for the win and I am looking forward to sharing the car with Kevin again.”

It was a less positive outcome for the other Grove car at Sandown, with Tander spinning into the fence after losing a wheel while running in fourth position during the first stint of the race.

The five-time Bathurst 1000 winner, who is co-driving with the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner, remarked, “The Penrite Mustang will absolutely stand out from the crowd at Bathurst this weekend.

“Penrite Racing have done a great job again with the livery, so really excited about that.

“Obviously with Bathurst itself we are looking for another strong weekend off the back of Sandown with Matt and Kevin’s performance as the first Mustang home on Sunday.

“For Dave and I, we were looking really strong early. The team did a great job at Sandown but we all know what a challenge Bathurst is however we are really excited to meet that challenge.”

Practice 1 starts on Thursday at 13:20 local time/AEDT.

GALLERY: Grove Racing Bathurst 1000 livery