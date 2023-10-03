GALLERY: Mazda 767B set for Adelaide Motorsport Festival

One of only three Mazda 767Bs ever built will feature at next year’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The iconic Group C car is powered by a quad-rotor 2.6-litre rotary engine, capable of producing more than 600 horsepower at 9000rpm.

Based in Japan, the car will head to Adelaide for the March 16-17 event which will also see F1, Supercar, touring car, and an array of other machinery in action.

Speedcafe is the Official Livestream Partner for the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.