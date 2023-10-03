> Multimedia > Gallery

GALLERY: Mazda 767B set for Adelaide Motorsport Festival

Speedcafe.com

Tuesday 3rd October, 2023

One of only three Mazda 767Bs ever built will feature at next year’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

The iconic Group C car is powered by a quad-rotor 2.6-litre rotary engine, capable of producing more than 600 horsepower at 9000rpm.

Based in Japan, the car will head to Adelaide for the March 16-17 event which will also see F1, Supercar, touring car, and an array of other machinery in action.

Speedcafe is the Official Livestream Partner for the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.

