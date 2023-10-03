> Multimedia > Gallery
GALLERY: Mazda 767B set for Adelaide Motorsport Festival
Tuesday 3rd October, 2023 - 3:37pm
One of only three Mazda 767Bs ever built will feature at next year’s Adelaide Motorsport Festival.
The iconic Group C car is powered by a quad-rotor 2.6-litre rotary engine, capable of producing more than 600 horsepower at 9000rpm.
Based in Japan, the car will head to Adelaide for the March 16-17 event which will also see F1, Supercar, touring car, and an array of other machinery in action.
Speedcafe is the Official Livestream Partner for the 2024 Adelaide Motorsport Festival.
