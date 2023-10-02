VIDEO: BJR packing its trucks for the Bathurst 1000

Brad Jones talks packing of the team’s three trucks ahead of the trip from its Albury base to the Bathurst 1000.

Brad Jones Racing will field four Chevrolet Camaros in the Great Race and a ZB Commodore in the Dunlop Super2 Series at Mount Panorama.

Andre Heimgartner and co-driver Dale Wood spearheaded the BJR charge last time out at the Sandown 500, hauling their way from 15th on the starting grid to fifth at the chequered flag in the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro.

At Bathurst, the team will also have both of its crews in the finals of the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge.

