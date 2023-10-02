Schumacher linked to Alpine WEC entry

Mick Schumacher is in the frame to potentially join Jack Doohan behind the wheel of an Alpine in next year’s World Endurance Championship.

Schumacher is reserve driver at Mercedes after losing his F1 drive at Haas at the end of 2022.

Without a race drive for 2025, the second-generation racer has been linked with a sportscar drive.

That would potentially see him race alongside friend Jack Doohan, who has mooted a similar move as he awaits his own Formula 1 opportunity.

The complication for Schumacher is it would see him effectively employed by both Mercedes and Alpine – conflicting brands.

“Mick has a place here as a reserve driver, as part of the family,” said Mercedes F1 team principal Toto Wolff.

“We hope that he stays with us in that role.

“We will give him time in the car, and if he can get a works seat with another manufacturer in the WEC, in sportscars or wherever, we will always have that [safe] harbour.”

Wolff went on to clarify that Schumacher would retain his role with Mercedes despite any WEC programme he may sign on to – provided the other side of that conversation also agreed.

“It’s true that we are talking with Mick about the possibility to race in our Endurance programme with the A424,” confirmed Alpine CEO, Bruno Famin.

“It would be a good opportunity for both parties, I think.

“But for the time being, we are just talking and hopefully we will organise a test.”

Alpine revealed the A424 Beta in June ahead of its return to the top class of endurance racing next season.

The car is based on an Oreca LMP2 chassis and sports a 3.4-litre six-cylinder turbocharged engine, coupled with the common rear-axle hybrid season used by all LMDh cars.

Along with Schumacher and Doohan, F2 race winner Victor Martins has also been hinted at.

“We will see what we can do with Jack, of course, but maybe also with Victor, but they are part of the family,” noted Famin.