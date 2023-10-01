Sammy Smith to join Jr Motorsports for 2024 Xfinity Series

Sammy Smith will replace Josh Berry at Jr Motorsports in the team’s #8 Chevrolet in the NACAR Xfinity Series next season.

Berry is set to graduate to the NACASR Cup Series to replace the retiring Kevin Harvick, who in turn will move to the Fox Sports broadcast booth.

Smith, 19, won his first career Xfinity Series race earlier this year at Phoenix, cementing his spot in the series playoffs.

The news of his switch to Jr Motorsports comes as a surprise following a fruitful relationship with his current team, Joe Gibbs Racing.

Smith is understood to have not been the only candidate for the drive, with truck series racer Carson Hocevar and Dale Earnhardt, Jr.’s nephew, Jeffrey Earnhardt, also linked to the ride.

Smith is currently 6th in Xfinity Series points.