Record Bathurst Carrera Cup round

There will be several records set when the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia sixth round hits the track at Mount Panorama next week.

In the 30-strong field, there will be six global Carrera Cup champions with nine titles in four different series, and for the first time, four Australian champions. That amounts to 180 Carrera Cup race wins.

The locals will be joined by drivers who have won Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain, and Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxemburg).

The return of 2022 Champion Harri Joins, and the inclusion of champions Alex Davison (2004), Fabian Coulthard (2005) and David Wall (2017) will see one of the most stacked Carrera Cup grids in series history.

Jones is back after his campaigns in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and he will race for his own team, Jones Motorsport.

Davison will return for Scott Taylor Motorsport, Coulthard lines up again with Porsche Centre Melbourne entry and Wall in his own entry for Wall Racing.

These four account for 85 race victories and 28 round wins across two decades.

Meanwhile, the addition of three-time Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Champion (2015, 2017 and 2018) Chris van der Drift with Team Porsche NZ/Earl Bamber Motorsport, adds further one-make Porsche success to the field.

EMA Motorsport has secured the services of 22-year-old Harry King for a Bathurst cameo. He won the 2020 Carrera Cup GB and the 2022 Benelux titles before three wins and third position in this year’s Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

This year’s local series has had five winners from the five rounds.

The season started with Jackson Walls’ win by countback at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which was followed by Dale Wood, Davison, Callum Hedge and Dylan O’Keeffe with round wins.

Hedge currently has a healthy 116-point lead in the standings but will be missing from the Bathurst round due to competing at Formula Regional Americas round at Virginia International Raceway. Walls is second overall, ahead of Wood, Max Vidau and O’Keeffe.

In Pro-Am, points leader Sam Shahin has a race against time to have his car repaired after it was involved in a crash at the last round.

Shahin leads Dean Cook by 33 points with Adrian Flack 37 points away, while Rodney Jane is 17 points behind the top three.

The sixth round begins on Thursday with Practice 1 at 08:55, ahead of qualifying later at 15:45.

Race 1 is scheduled to start at 14:20 on Friday over 15 laps and will double as the Enduro Cup race.

Race 2 starts at 15:15 on Saturday with the final nine-lap sprint at 09:30 on Sunday.

Coulthard, Davison, O’Keeffe, Wood and David Russell, will be doing double duties as they will be Supercars co-drivers in the Bathurst 1000.

All sessions will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sport, and live and free on the Seven Network around Australia on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry List: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Bathurst

# Driver Class Team/Sponsor

2 Luke King (NSW) Pro Wall Racing/MOUTAI

3 Fabian Coulthard (QLD) Pro Porsche Centre Melbourne/BWT

5 Thomas Maxwell (VIC) Pro TekworkX Motorsport

7 Tim Miles (NSW) Pro-Am Miles Advisory Partners

8 Nick McBride (VIC) Pro Hallmarc/Team MPC

9 Marc Cini (VIC) Pro-Am Hallmarc/Team MPC

11 Jackson Walls (NSW) Pro Objective Racing

12 Harri Jones (QLD) Pro Jones Motorsport

13 Sam Shahin (SA) Pro-Am The Bend Motorsport Park

14 Matt Belford (VIC) Pro-Am ID Land/Team MPC

17 Chris van der Drift NZ Pro Team Porsche New Zealand/EBM

19 Harry King (UK) Pro EMA Motorsport

20 Adrian Flack (QLD) Pro-Am Agas National

22 Dean Cook (VIC) Pro-Am Dexion/RAM Motorsport

23 Daniel Stutterd (VIC) Pro-Am TekworkX Motorsport

28 Bayley Hall (QLD) Pro Hall Finance/Insurance Solutions

32 Courtney Prince (VIC) Pro Porsche Centre Melbourne/BWT

38 David Wall (NSW) Pro Wall Racing

72 Max Vidau (SA) Pro TekworkX Motorsport/Tyrepower

74 Garnet Patterson (SA) Pro EMA Motorsport

76 Christian Pancione (VIC) Pro VCM Performance/HP Tuners

77 Rodney Jane (VIC) Pro-Am Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T Marts

86 Drew Hall (NSW) Pro-Am Wall Racing

88 Dylan O’Keeffe (VIC) Pro Dexion/RAM Motorsport

99 David Russell (QLD) Pro Earl Bamber Motorsport

101 Ryder Quinn (QLD) Pro Local Legends

222 Alex Davison (QLD) Pro Scott Taylor Motorsport

777 Simon Fallon (VIC) Pro Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T Marts/Bremtech

992 Dale Wood (VIC) Pro Ranbuild

999 Angelo Mouzouris (VIC) Pro Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T Marts/Pitbox