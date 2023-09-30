> News > National > Carrera Cup

Record Bathurst Carrera Cup round

Garry O'Brien

By Garry O'Brien

Saturday 30th September, 2023 - 10:00am

Porsche Carrera Cup returns to Mount Panorama next weekend and will set several records. Image: Supplied

There will be several records set when the Porsche Paynter Dixon Carrera Cup Australia sixth round hits the track at Mount Panorama next week.

In the 30-strong field, there will be six global Carrera Cup champions with nine titles in four different series, and for the first time, four Australian champions. That amounts to 180 Carrera Cup race wins.

The locals will be joined by drivers who have won Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, Porsche Carrera Cup Great Britain, and Porsche Carrera Cup Benelux (Belgium/Netherlands/Luxemburg).

The return of 2022 Champion Harri Joins, and the inclusion of champions Alex Davison (2004), Fabian Coulthard (2005) and David Wall (2017) will see one of the most stacked Carrera Cup grids in series history.

Jones is back after his campaigns in the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and he will race for his own team, Jones Motorsport.

Davison will return for Scott Taylor Motorsport, Coulthard lines up again with Porsche Centre Melbourne entry and Wall in his own entry for Wall Racing.

These four account for 85 race victories and 28 round wins across two decades.

Meanwhile, the addition of three-time Porsche Carrera Cup Asia Champion (2015, 2017 and 2018) Chris van der Drift with Team Porsche NZ/Earl Bamber Motorsport, adds further one-make Porsche success to the field.

EMA Motorsport has secured the services of 22-year-old Harry King for a Bathurst cameo. He won the 2020 Carrera Cup GB and the 2022 Benelux titles before three wins and third position in this year’s Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup.

This year’s local series has had five winners from the five rounds.

The season started with Jackson Walls’ win by countback at the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, which was followed by Dale Wood, Davison, Callum Hedge and Dylan O’Keeffe with round wins.

Hedge currently has a healthy 116-point lead in the standings but will be missing from the Bathurst round due to competing at Formula Regional Americas round at Virginia International Raceway. Walls is second overall, ahead of Wood, Max Vidau and O’Keeffe.

In Pro-Am, points leader Sam Shahin has a race against time to have his car repaired after it was involved in a crash at the last round.

Shahin leads Dean Cook by 33 points with Adrian Flack 37 points away, while Rodney Jane is 17 points behind the top three.

The sixth round begins on Thursday with Practice 1 at 08:55, ahead of qualifying later at 15:45.

Race 1 is scheduled to start at 14:20 on Friday over 15 laps and will double as the Enduro Cup race.

Race 2 starts at 15:15 on Saturday with the final nine-lap sprint at 09:30 on Sunday.

Coulthard, Davison, O’Keeffe, Wood and David Russell, will be doing double duties as they will be Supercars co-drivers in the Bathurst 1000.

All sessions will be broadcast live on Fox Sports and Kayo Sport, and live and free on the Seven Network around Australia on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Entry List: Porsche Carrera Cup Australia, Bathurst

#          Driver                                          Class              Team/Sponsor

2          Luke King (NSW)                        Pro                Wall Racing/MOUTAI

3          Fabian Coulthard (QLD)           Pro                Porsche Centre Melbourne/BWT

5          Thomas Maxwell (VIC)             Pro                TekworkX Motorsport

7          Tim Miles (NSW)                       Pro-Am         Miles Advisory Partners

8          Nick McBride (VIC)                    Pro                Hallmarc/Team MPC

9          Marc Cini (VIC)                           Pro-Am         Hallmarc/Team MPC

11        Jackson Walls (NSW)                Pro                Objective Racing

12        Harri Jones (QLD)                      Pro                Jones Motorsport

13        Sam Shahin (SA)                        Pro-Am         The Bend Motorsport Park

14        Matt Belford (VIC)                     Pro-Am         ID Land/Team MPC

17        Chris van der Drift                     NZ                  Pro Team Porsche New Zealand/EBM

19        Harry King (UK)                          Pro                EMA Motorsport

20        Adrian Flack (QLD)                    Pro-Am         Agas National

22        Dean Cook (VIC)                        Pro-Am         Dexion/RAM Motorsport

23        Daniel Stutterd (VIC)                 Pro-Am         TekworkX Motorsport

28        Bayley Hall (QLD)                      Pro                Hall Finance/Insurance Solutions

32        Courtney Prince (VIC)               Pro                Porsche Centre Melbourne/BWT

38        David Wall (NSW)                      Pro                Wall Racing

72        Max Vidau (SA)                          Pro                TekworkX Motorsport/Tyrepower

74        Garnet Patterson (SA)              Pro                EMA Motorsport

76        Christian Pancione (VIC)          Pro                VCM Performance/HP Tuners

77        Rodney Jane (VIC)                     Pro-Am         Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T Marts

86        Drew Hall (NSW)                       Pro-Am         Wall Racing

88        Dylan O’Keeffe (VIC)                 Pro                Dexion/RAM Motorsport

99        David Russell (QLD)                  Pro                Earl Bamber Motorsport

101      Ryder Quinn (QLD)                   Pro                Local Legends

222      Alex Davison (QLD)                   Pro                Scott Taylor Motorsport

777      Simon Fallon (VIC)                     Pro                Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T Marts/Bremtech

992      Dale Wood (VIC)                        Pro                Ranbuild

999      Angelo Mouzouris (VIC)           Pro                Sonic Motor Racing Services/Bob Jane T Marts/Pitbox

