Triple Eight signs new contract with long-term sponsor

Triple Eight Race Engineering has announced a new contract with co-naming rights sponsor Red Bull.

The energy drink brand has been a title sponsor of the Banyo-based squad for more than a decade now, and that will continue until at least 2026 thanks to the new, three-year deal.

Since joining forces with Red Bull in 2013, Triple Eight has achieved four Bathurst 1000 wins, six drivers’ championship titles, seven teams’ championship titles, and more than 150 race wins.

The team’s full-time Supercars entries will also continue to enjoy co-naming rights backing from Ampol under the terms of a deal announced last October.

The title sponsor of its wildcard entry, Supercheap Auto, also recently signed a new multi-year deal, as did the spearhead driver of that programme, Craig Lowndes.

Triple Eight Team Principal/Managing Director Jamie Whincup hailed the new agreement with Red Bull.

“The entire team at Red Bull have been phenomenal partners of ours for the past 11 years, and I’m grateful that they’ve continued to place their faith in Triple Eight to represent their brand at a high level, continuing the successful joint-naming rights partnership alongside Ampol,” said the seven-time drivers’ champion.

“We’ve always been proud to say that we’re one of the leading Red Bull teams in the world, and hopefully our success both on and off the track will continue to go from strength to strength.

“I want to thank Miles [Wilson, Red Bull Managing Director], Blake [Evans, Red Bull Head of Motorsport] and the wider Red Bull family for their continued support.

“I’m excited to see what this partnership will bring over the next three years.”

Miles Wilson, Managing Director of Red Bull Australia, remarked, “The partnership between Red Bull and Triple Eight Race Engineering has delivered four Bathurst 1000 wins, six drivers’ championships, seven teams’ championships, and over 150 race wins over the course of 11 years.

“This success coupled with the way we work together made it a natural choice to lock in the partnership for another three years. We are looking forward to more successes together both on and off the track.”

Red Bull Ampol Racing won in its most recent start, with Broc Feeney and Whincup sharing victory in the Sandown 500, while Shane van Gisbergen/Richie Stanaway also made the podium in the sister car, and Lowndes/Zane Goddard finished in the top 10.

Feeney was quietly re-signed through to 2026, meaning he is aligned with future team-mate, Will Brown, who replaces the NASCAR-bound van Gisbergen next season on a three-year deal.

Triple Eight will be vying for back-to-back Great Race triumphs when the 2023 Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 5-8.