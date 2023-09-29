Marquez: Nothing new on Honda future this weekend in Japan

Marc Marquez has confirmed he won’t be making any statement regarding his future this weekend at the Japanese round of the MotoGP World Championship.

The Spaniard continues to be linked with a move to Gresini Ducati in 2024, where he would link up with his brother Alex.

Marquez, who equalled his best result of the season last weekend with third in the Sprint race at the inaugural Indian Grand Prix at the Buddh International Circuit, was 14th in afternoon practice on Friday at Motegi after crashing out in the closing stages, meaning he will have to participate in Qualifying 1.

It had been speculated that the 30-year-old would give an update on his plans for next season in Japan, but Marquez – perhaps out of respect for Honda at the manufacturer’s home venue – said there would be ‘nothing new’ this weekend, although he did reveal he will be having a meeting with Honda top brass ‘like every year’.

“Nothing new this weekend,” Marquez told Sky Italia.

“Like every year there will be a meeting with Honda – the head of HRC, the president, arrives here.

“I have a contract for next year, but it is certain that we are trying to improve the project for the future.”

Marquez is believed to keen to negotiate a way out of his current HRC contract, which runs until the end of 2024, to clear the way for a move to Gresini.

However, he said he did not wish to be ‘forcing the hand’, suggesting he is hoping for an amicable agreement that allows him to leave on good terms with Honda.

“It’s not just my decision and I don’t push this situation to the limit,” Marquez said.

“I have given a lot to Honda but Honda has also given a lot to me.

“We have a relationship of great respect, very good, and I’m not the rider who likes to force the hand. This must be good for both parties.

“So far, I haven’t spoken about this directly with them.

“We have had some meetings, yes, but all constructive to try to improve and to take a step for the Honda HRC project in the future, given that it is not at the level where it should be.

“Everything is still at stake. It’s a strange, difficult and not nice situation. But we have to look for the best for everyone.”

Marquez felt he had the chance to seal his place in Q2 at Motegi, but was left rue ‘a few mistakes’ as he finished outside the top 10.

“Today was a day where there was the possibility to go straight to Q2 – I had the speed but there were a few mistakes,” he said.

“On the first tyre I made a mistake on the last corner and with the second tyre there were yellow flags. I didn’t see the yellow flag so didn’t know my lap was cancelled, then I was pushing to improve on my lap time again and I lost the front at Turn 1.

“Aside from this it wasn’t too bad a day, the feeling was positive and the pace is not looking too bad.

“Tomorrow we will keep the bike more or less the same and focus more on my riding style and the lines we are using.”

His team-mate, Joan Mir, will also take part in Qualifying 1 after ending Friday practice in 12th.