Eastern Creek Speedway plight ‘more complex’ than thought

The challenges facing the embattled Eastern Creek Speedway are “more complex” than previously thought, according to an announcement from Speedway Australia.

The industry had been left reeling from the sudden closure of the Sydney track and departure of its now former operators last month, developments understood to pertain to poor design and hence unviability due to the threat of adverse weather.

A ray of hope then came courtesy of a statement from Speedway Australia, which advised on September 22 that it was “confident that racing will return to Sydney’s Eastern Creek Speedway in the near future,” and that “the tender process for a new operator [was] intended to be launched soon by the Greater Sydney Parklands.”

However, it has now “formally retract[ed]” that statement on the basis that it relied on incomplete information.

Ominously, Speedway Australia now advises that “we acknowledge that the challenges and uncertainties surrounding the departure of the previous operators and ongoing discussions with the government are more complex than initially conveyed by Western Sydney Parklands Trust.”

It has now committed to assisting the previous operators of Eastern Creek Speedway in “establishing communication” with the state’s planning minister, Paul Scully.

The closure of Sydney’s new speedway is the latest blow to the discipline after the loss of Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway to redevelopment and the cancellation of yet another season of World Series Sprintcars.

Ironically, the Metro West railway project which led to the compulsory acquisition of Parramatta City Raceway and destruction of the track is now under review by the new state government.

See below for full statement

Statement from Speedway Australia on Eastern Creek Speedway, September 29

Speedway Australia wishes to address recent developments surrounding Eastern Creek Speedway. We have taken note of certain discrepancies and miscommunications that require clarification, and we apologise for any confusion that may have arisen.

In our earlier media release, dated September 22, 2023, Speedway Australia conveyed information regarding Eastern Creek Speedway. Thanks to the previous operators, we have since discovered that the information we relied upon was incomplete and did not provide a comprehensive view of the situation.

On this basis, Speedway Australia formally retracts the statement made concerning the status of the venue’s operation. We recognise the importance of accurate and transparent communication and regret any confusion that may have resulted from our previous release.

Additionally, there has been a misunderstanding regarding Speedway Australia’s role in the selection of an operator if a new tender were to be issued for the venue. Contrary to previous interpretations, Speedway Australia would not be involved in any operator selection process.

As we have continued our discussions and gained a deeper understanding of the situation at Eastern Creek Speedway, we acknowledge that the challenges and uncertainties surrounding the departure of the previous operators and ongoing discussions with the government are more complex than initially conveyed by Western Sydney Parklands Trust.

In response to these complexities, Speedway Australia is committed to assisting the previous operators, Speedway Promotions Pty Ltd, in establishing communication with the Minister for Planning, Mr Paul Scully. Our goal is to foster cooperation between both parties and work collaboratively towards ensuring a workable and viable facility for the long-term sustainability of the venue and the sport it represents. We understand the importance of this to the community and are dedicated to finding a viable path forward.

Speedway Australia remains committed to transparent communication and will provide updates as the situation evolves. We appreciate your understanding and continued support as we navigate these challenges together.