What to watch on Stan Sport

After the completion of the MXGP season last weekend, Stan Sport will continue to stay off the beaten track as the World Rally Championship continues in Chile.

Toyota has dominated the season so far as young second-generation sensation Kalle Rovanpera has continued his title-winning form in 2023 to hold a 33-point advantage heading to Chile.

Just three rounds remain for the season as Toyota team-mate Elfyn Evans aims to close the gap on the rough terrain in Chile. Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville has been the only driver to challenge the Toyotas alongside Ford driver Ott Tanak, with both fancying their chances in South America.

Toyota hold a 91-point advantage in the Manufacturers’ Championship from Hyundai, though the Korean marque has entered experienced pair Teemu Suninen and Esapakka Lappi to keep the title alive.

A live stage on Saturday night starts the action on Stan Sport at 11:00pm AEST, with another to follow on 06:00 AEST Sunday. Continuing at 22:00 AEST Sunday and 02:00 AEST Monday, the 11th round of the World Rally Championship in Chile will be decided.

Also, re-cap all the IndyCar, Shannons SpeedSeries, MXGP and World Endurance Championship action from the last month also on Stan Sport.