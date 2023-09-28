MotoGP reveals 22-round provisional 2024 calendar
Thursday 28th September, 2023 - 10:20am
The provisional 2024 MotoGP calendar has been released, featuring a record 22 rounds including the return of Kazakhstan.
That represents an expansion relative to the original 2023 calendar, even before the would-be inaugural Kazakhstan Grand Prix was cancelled due to circuit homologation issues.
Now, the Sokol International Racetrack is back, but “subject to contract and homologation,” according to Dorna’s announcement.
The other addition relative to those venues which have/will in fact host events this year is Aragon, which had been slated for rotation with other Spanish circuits.
However, the other Spanish tracks, namely Jerez, Catalunya, and customary season finale venue Valencia, have been retained.
Italy is the other country which will see multiple MotoGP events, at Mugello and Misano, the latter of which is officially the place of the San Marino Grand Prix.
Qatar returns to the season-opening position after being bumped to a mid-November slot this year, due to upgrades to the Lusail circuit for Formula 1.
Portugal’s Portimao, however, retains a March berth after hosting Round 1 of the 2023 MotoGP season.
Its event is, though, subject to contract, as is that of India, which made its debut on the calendar in recent days with a round at the Buddh International Circuit.
The trip to the subcontinent again leads into the Asia-Pacific flyaways, with Phillip Island slated to play host to the world championship on October 18-20.
Dorna Sports has noted in its announcement that, “The 2024 calendar also retains its regionalised nature, with races grouped geographically and along routes that allow increased efficiency as freight and personnel traverse the world.”
There is no confirmation yet of formats, after sprint races were introduced at every round this year.
Hungary’s new Balaton Park Circuit has been listed as a reserve venue for 2024.
The 2023 MotoGP season continues this weekend with the Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.
2024 MotoGP calendar Provisional
|Grand Prix
|Circuit
|Date
|Qatar
|Lusail International Circuit
|Mar 10
|Portugal
|Autódromo Internacional do Algarve
|Mar 24
|República Argentina
|Termas de Río Hondo
|Apr 7
|Americas
|Circuit of The Americas
|Apr 14
|Spain
|Circuito de Jerez-Ángel Nieto
|Apr 28
|France
|Le Mans
|May 12
|Catalunya
|Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
|May 26
|Italy
|Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello
|Jun 2
|Kazakhstan
|Sokol International Racetrack
|Jun 16
|Netherlands
|TT Circuit Assen
|Jun 30
|Germany
|Sachsenring
|Jul 7
|Great Britain
|Silverstone Circuit
|Aug 4
|Austria
|Red Bull Ring-Spielberg
|Aug 18
|Aragon
|MotorLand Aragón
|Sep 1
|San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini
|Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli
|Sep 8
|India
|Buddh International Circuit
|Sep 22
|Indonesia
|Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit
|Sep 29
|Japan
|Mobility Resort Motegi
|Oct 6
|Australia
|Phillip Island
|Oct 20
|Thailand
|Chang International Circuit
|Oct 27
|Malaysia
|Sepang International Circuit
|Nov 3
|Comunitat Valenciana
|Circuit Ricardo Tormo
|Nov 17
Notes: Reserve Event: Hungary – Balaton Park Circuit. Portugal and India remain subject to contract. Kazakhstan is subject to contract and homologation.
