> News > Supercars

GALLERY: Shell V-Power Racing Team test at QR

By Speedcafe.com

Thursday 28th September, 2023 - 4:32pm

< Back

The #98 Shell V-Power Racing Mustang piloted by Simona De Silvestro and Kai Allen hit the track at Queensland Raceway ahead of the Bathurst 1000.

Photos: Richard Gresham / Speedcafe.com

Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-Ludo-Lacroix-30
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-26
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-28
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Kai-Allen-29
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-27
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-24
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-25
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ludo-Lacroix-23
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-21
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-22
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-20
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-19
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Will-Davison-16
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-17
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-18
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Kai-Allen-15
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Kai-Allen-14
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Kai-Allen-Ludo-Lacroix-13
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-11
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-12
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-10
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Kai-Allen-09
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-08
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-07
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-06
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Ford-Mustang-05
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-04
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-02
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-03
Shell-V-Power-Racing-Team-DJR-Simona-de-Silvestro-01

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]