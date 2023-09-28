Commemorative coin to mark 60th anniversary Bathurst 1000

The Royal Australian Mint has released a commemorative 50c coin to celebrate next week’s 60th anniversary running of the Bathurst 1000.

The ‘2023 50c Coloured Uncirculated Coin – 60th Anniversary of the Bathurst Great Race’ was designed by the Mint’s Lydia Ashe and features six touring cars; one for each decade of the Great Race.

Truck Assist Racing’s Cameron Hill, who hails from Canberra, where the Mint is located, was on hand for the launch.

“It’s exciting to be involved in the launch of such a special coin,” he said.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

“Bathurst has always played a big part in my racing career, from watching the race on TV as a child, to making my debut last year.

“The Great Race has an incredible amount of history and to see some of that encapsulated on our currency is very fitting, as we celebrate the 60th anniversary this year.

“I’m really looking forward to lining up on the grid at the Mountain in October aboard the Matt Stone Racing Chevrolet Camaro.”

Royal Australian Mint CEO Leigh Gordon remarked, “The Bathurst 1000 is the ultimate battleground, where a 1000-kilometre endurance race on an unforgiving mountainous track could be won and lost in the last lap.

“With turn names like Hell Corner, The Cutting and The Esses, it’s not too difficult to imagine why Bathurst is considered by many to be one of the world’s most legendary and challenging racing circuits.

“The Bathurst 1000 has earned its place in Australian history, and I’m excited the Mint has chosen to recognise this with a coin.”

The coin is legal tender and may be purchased from the Mint Shop or through one of the Mint’s authorised dealers.

It will be one of the last to feature an effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II, in a ‘Memorial Observe’ designed by British engraver, Jody Clark.

The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 starts with practice next Thursday, October 5.