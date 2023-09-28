Chandler Smith to Make Truck Series Return at Talladega

Chandler Smith will make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series return this Saturday at Talladega Superspeedway with Rackley-WAR Racing.

This will be Smith’s first race in the series since moving up to the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2023.

Smith, 21, will drive for Rackley-WAR Racing, the team that released Matt DiBenedetto after the Bristol weekend.

The Talking Rock, Georgia native won Rookie of the Year in the truck series in 2021, beating out Michigander, Carson Hocevar.

Smith currently sits fifth in Xfinity Series points with a win at Richmond that took place this past April.

He also has won five truck series races across 2021 and 2022, making the Championship 4 last year along with his Xfinity Series debut last year at Talladega as well.

He attempted the Daytona 500 in 2023 in a third Kaulig Racing car, but failed to make the race, prompting the team to field him in Cup Series race at Richmond in April (the same weekend he won his first Xfinity Series race) and the regular season finale at Daytona.