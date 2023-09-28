Adrian Burgess guilty of high-range drink driving

Supercars Head of Motorsport Adrian Burgess has pleaded guilty to high-range drink driving on the Gold Coast last month.

While no conviction was recorded, he has been fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for six months, a sanction which his lawyer Nick Hatcher reportedly said may cost Burgess his job.

According to the Gold Coast Bulletin, he was seen “staggering” to his car by a Hope Island Resort security officer late on the evening of August 11, Southport Magistrates Court heard.

The security officer followed him home, at which point he reversed his car into the back wall of his garage.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS. GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

According to police prosecutor Senior Constable Michael Vanderhelm, Burgess claimed to have been drinking wine at home when police arrived.

However, officers did not find an open bottle or used glass.

Burgess was arrested and taken to Coomera police station after refusing a breath test, and recorded a 0.171 blood alcohol concentration.

His lawyer referred to the fourth anniversary of his wife’s death and the fact he was under “great deal of stress” due to Gen3.

“He was struggling a bit that day and also dealing with his daughter – in the UK – [as] she was struggling a bit, and he went out and had a few drinks,” said Hatcher.

“His behaviour on the night was unacceptable and he accepts that.”

Supercars confirmed that Burgess has not been stood down, before issuing the following statement:

“Supercars is aware that Adrian Burgess has appeared in Southport Magistrates Court due to an incident involving driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Adrian has been addressing the matter and has provided remorsefulness, transparency, and honesty since the incident.

“Supercars continues to work with Adrian in regard to this matter.”

He was named Supercars’ Head of Motorsport in October 2018, taking up that role effective from the 2019 season and holding the post since then.