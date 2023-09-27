VIDEO: Will Brown drives a sprintcar

Watch Will Brown tackle a sprintcar at Eastern Creek Speedway.

The Erebus Motorsport driver swapped his Gen3 Chevrolet Camaro for a 900hp Dyson Motorsport sprintcar in a test at the Sydney venue earlier this year.

It could yet a be a precursor to competitive speedway outings in the off-season, thanks to the relationship between one of Brown’s personal sponsors, Mark Lancaster, and Sean Dyson.

Lancaster, of Chevrolet dealer Lancaster GMSV, remarked, “After a great test, we decided that we may have a go at running some events during the 2023/2024 Sprintcar season, with dates yet to be locked in.

“We are all looking to have a bit of fun in Will’s Supercar off-season,” he added.

Brown himself explained that he had been inspired by the exploits of Shane van Gisbergen across several disciplines of motorsport.

“I wanted to see what the hype was about – how hard they [sprintcars] are to drive and the horsepower,” said the Queenslander.

“There’s probably no discipline like sprintcars and I thought, ‘I’ve got to give it a go, don’t I?’

“Over the last couple of years, even though he’s a competitor of mine, I’ve idolised SVG and what he’s been doing, and what he’s capable of doing. In Drift cars, in NASCAR, in rally cars… everything, jumping between different disciplines and wanting to be up the front in all of them.

“So, that’s the thing, I just thought ‘A sprintcar, something different, really cool piece of equipment. Can I jump in it and be able to do a good job in it?’”