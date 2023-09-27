VIDEO: A look into Racing Together
Speedcafe talks to Racing Together founder Garry Connelly, driver Braedyn Cidoni and co-driver Zane Goddard.
Racing Together was established by Motorsport Australia’s Garry Connelly and wife Monique, with the programme setting out to provide opportunities for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander youth in motorsport. Connelly said she was proud the organisation was the first recipient of the prestigious award.
