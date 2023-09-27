Russell better prepared for Bathurst than ever

David Russell, co-driver to Supercars championship leader Brodie Kostecki, says he is bettered prepared for the Great Race than ever after a rare pre-Bathurst 1000 test.

Erebus Motorsport had been out of sequence relative to the rest of the field given its use of an Evaluation Day for Super2 drivers Cooper Murray and Jay Hanson.

It completed its final test day of the year yesterday at Winton, during which Kostecki and Russell drove the #99 Coca-Cola Camaro, while Will Brown and his co-driver Jack Perkins steered the sister #9 entry.

“It was great to get more seat time before Bathurst,” said Russell.

“We were able to do long race runs before focusing on pit stops, and it was good to tick a lot of boxes and refine things.

“We have had such a good lead up and are better prepared for Bathurst than we have ever been.

“After having strong results at Bathurst previously, plus with the team’s performance this year, our eyes are firmly focused on one thing, which is winning the race.”

Kostecki/Russell finished second at Sandown earlier this month, after sharing a third placing and a fourth in their two previous Bathurst 1000 starts together.

Kostecki added on the latest test, “It was nice to have a day like yesterday where we can focus on the little details leading up to Bathurst.

“Bathurst is important on its own but also to the championship being a 300-point race.

“We must approach it the same as every other race, minimise mistakes, and be there at the end.”

Brown said, “This test isn’t something we have done in the past so it’s really good to have been able to allocate a day just to focus on Bathurst.

“We are working on minimising any mistakes and giving ourselves the best chance at a good result.”

Perkins remarked, “It was great to be back with the team ahead of Bathurst.

“It was nice to get some more laps in these Gen3 cars with the soft tyre and Bathurst set-ups.

“The team has done a great job with pit stops and Bathurst specific preparation, so we are looking forward to getting up there to the Mountain next week.”

Perkins will also be in action in Super2 at Bathurst, driving a ZB Commodore in a retro livery which is a nod to father Larry’s Great Race win of three decades ago.

Russell, too, is on double duty at the Mountain, being a regular in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia.

His Earl Bamber Motorsport-prepared entry will also have a new look, due to fresh backing from automotive tool brand PK Tool.

“I have had some fantastic Porsche Carrera Cup races at Mount Panorama, including race wins, podiums and fastest laps and I am hoping to add more to my tally in October as a PK Tool ambassador,” he said.

Practice for all categories begins at Mount Panorama on Thursday week (October 5).