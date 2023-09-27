PremiAir confirms 2024 Supercars driver line-up

PremiAir Racing has confirmed an unchanged driver line-up of Tim Slade and James Golding for the 2024 Repco Supercars Championship.

It represents the first time that the fledgling team will have carry-over in its two seats, after Golding joined midway through 2022 and Slade at the star of 2023.

Team Manager, Stephen Robertson, remarked, “The team is very excited to have both Tim and Jimmy remaining with the team into the future.

“As we continue to do all we can to build the best team possible, being able to have this consistency is incredibly important.

“Both Tim and Jimmy are highly talented drivers, and we are committed to continuing to do all we can to provide them with the best possible support across the remainder of this season and into the next.”

Golding said, “I am very excited to announce the multi-year extension of my partnership with Nulon Racing.

“I would like to thank Peter Xiberras and the whole Nulon Racing team for giving me the opportunity to continue my journey with them in the Supercars Championship for 2024 and beyond.

“The team was very welcoming when I joined mid-way through the 2022 season, and we have now grown together and formed a strong relationship that makes it feel like home.

“I am also looking forward to working alongside Tim Slade again in 2024. It is great to have that continuity in the team. I enjoy working alongside Sladey and I trust him to push me to become the best I can.

“It takes consistent commitment and hard work to build and improve together. To play a role in this progression makes me feel valued as a key part in the team’s future.

“Being a part of a team that doesn’t just want to succeed but has the will to do whatever it takes is refreshing and motivational. I can’t wait to achieve success with Nulon Racing.”

Slade added, “I am happy to be continuing my relationship with Peter, Carmen, and Nulon Racing.

“The team has come a long way in the short time it has been in the sport and it is no secret we’ve still got a bit to go, but everyone is pushing hard and the team is certainly heading in the right direction and I look forward to playing my part again next year.”

Golding is contesting the enduros with Dylan O’Keeffe as co-driver in the #31 Camaro and Slade with Jonathon Webb in Car #23.

The announcement of PremiAir’s 2024 line-up leaves just a question mark over whom the Blanchard Racing Team will opt for, although a number of other seats up pit lane are yet to be formally confirmed.

The 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 5-8.