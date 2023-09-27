NASCAR Mexico to join NASCAR at season opening Clash

The NACAR Mexico will compete at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as it again hosts the season-opening, non-points, Busch Light Clash in 2024.

The NASCAR Mexico Series will feature as a precursor to the main event, similar to a Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) event where a local series races as a precursor to the big names taking the track.

The LA Coliseum has hosted the Clash since 2022 and has been met with resounding praise from the fans.

NASCAR’s push into the limelight since 2020, and the fact that NASCAR has been “listening to the fans” is what is making all this possible.

The NASCAR Mexico Series will also return to the United States for the first time since a race at Phoenix in 2015, and this will be the first time the up-and-comers from Mexico will be able to show off their talents in the USA.

2016 Xfinity Series champion and current driver for Trackhouse Racing, Daniel Suarez is a graduate of the competition and this will be a major deal for him as well as he has previously asked for the Mexico Series to come to America.

The 2024 Busch Light Clash will be held on February 4, 2023.