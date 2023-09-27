Kirkwood signs multi-year Andretti contract

Kyle Kirkwood has signed a new, multi-year contract to drive for Andretti Global in the IndyCar Series.

The team’s announcement also suggests that it will indeed field just the three full-time entries in 2024, after running four this year.

That announcement states, in part, “Kirkwood will join teammates Colton Herta, who signed a five-year contract extension through 2027, and Marcus Ericsson, who was announced earlier this year as the newest member of the Andretti Global driver lineup under a multi-year agreement, for the 2024 INDYCAR season.”

Kirkwood won the 2021 Indy NXT (nee: Indy Lights) title with Andretti before spending his rookie season in the top tier at AJ Foyt Racing.

He returned this year, picking up a career-first victory at Long Beach and doubling his tally at Nashville.

Stan Sport is the only way to watch every round of the INDYCAR SERIES. Click here for all the action streaming ad-free, live and on demand.

Come season’s end, the 24-year-old was 11th in the series standings, one position and four points behind Herta.

“Kyle’s dedication and talent have been instrumental in our team’s success this past season, and he has continued to show that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the NTT IndyCar Series,” said Andretti Global CEO Michael Andretti.

“Our goal has always been to consistently compete for wins and championships and we felt that solidifying Kyle’s future at Andretti was key to making that happen.

“Bringing Kyle into the multi-year plans along with Colton and Marcus will only strengthen the continuity we’ve been looking for in our IndyCar programme.”

Kirkwood himself remarked, “I am thrilled to be able to continue with Andretti Global for years to come.

“We have built something special within the team this year and I’m excited to see what we can do next season in the No. 27 AutoNation Honda.

“It’s fantastic that I will now have the opportunity to work with the same group – it’s a luxury I haven’t had the privilege of having since my karting days.

“Now we can put our heads down and fully focus on winning races and becoming a strong championship contender.

“I have such a huge respect for this team and it will be an honour to continue to call myself an IndyCar driver for Andretti Global.”

Romain Grosjean, who drove the #28 Andretti Honda for the past two years, has been linked with a return to Dale Coyne Racing in 2024.

The future of his other 2023 team-mate, Devlin DeFrancesco, is unknown.

In other silly season news, Callum Ilott himself stated during the season-ending Laguna Seca event that he will be back at Juncos Hollinger Racing next year.

Meanwhile, Chip Ganassi Racing recently announced a five-car full-time effort in 2024.