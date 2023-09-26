Milwaukee Mile returns on 2024 IndyCar calendar

The 2024 IndyCar calendar has been revealed, featuring the return of the Milwaukee Mile with a double-header.

The famous venue replaces Texas Motor Speedway (TMS) and the second race on the Indianapolis road course, where IndyCar had shared billing with the NASCAR Cup Series, and hence the balance in terms of ovals versus road courses/street circuits has shifted back to a six-11 split.

St Petersburg continues to host the season-opener, on the weekend of Sunday, March 10, and the rest of the 2024 calendar is also similar to that of 2023.

However, the recently announced Open Test/exhibition event at The Thermal Club on March 24 essentially takes over the slot left by TMS, before Long Beach and Barber Motorsports Park play host to IndyCar on consecutive weekends in April.

The Month of May is unchanged with a race on the Indy road course and then a fortnight of activity leading into the 500 itself, before the field again moves on to Detroit and Road America.

Laguna Seca has been replaced as the season finale and it has now moved into June, followed by Mid-Ohio and a double-header at Iowa Speedway.

Toronto is the last event before the break for the Olympic Games, of which IndyCar host broadcaster NBC is also the rights holder in the United States, after which competition resumes at Gateway.

Portland, the Milwaukee double-header, and a new Nashville street circuit round out the campaign.

With two double-headers instead of one, it makes for 15 points-paying events in the year, but a total of 16 if The Thermal Club is included in the count as well.

“2023 was a record-breaking season for the NTT IndyCar Series,” said IndyCar President Jay Frye.

“For the first time, 27 starters competed at each event, and on-track passing records were broken at six race tracks.

“IndyCar remains the most diverse and competitive championship in motorsports.

“We cannot wait to see how the 2024 season plays out beginning on the Streets of St Pete.”

The announcement of the 2024 IndyCar calendar also points to the likelihood that NASCAR’s, which is yet to be revealed, will indeed include a revival of the Brickyard 400.

2024 IndyCar calendar