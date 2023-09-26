Jordan Cox to make TA2 solo debut at SMP

Supercheap Auto TCR Australia star Jordan Cox will make a solo debut in the next round of the TA2 Muscle Car Series.

Cox, who came to fame on the internet with his exploits in a Improved Production Honda Civic, will drive the #4 Mustang at the next round of the Hi-Tec Oils Super Series.

Scheduled for October 13-14 at Sydney Motorsport Park, the front-wheel-drive specialist will substitute for regular pilot Mark Crutcher, who has an overseas commitment.

It won’t be Cox’s first turn at the wheel of the rear-wheel-drive TA2 car. He and Crutcher were paired together in the two-driver King of the North event in May at Hidden Valley where they won the final 35-lap endurance race.

“It was a funny conversation with Mark. He called me up and explained to me that he couldn’t do it, and so he said, ‘look, have a think about it, let me know what your thoughts are and if you want to do it,'” said Cox.

“The next words I said were, ‘Mark, I’ve thought about it, and I want to do it’, so I didn’t have to think twice about jumping in.

“I’m expecting it to be tough. Darwin was great, I think from a driving point of view, the races played out a little differently to what I thought would be the case, as to what I’m sort of used to in TCR, but I was able to learn that quickly.”

Cox races the Schaeffler Peugeot 308 out of the Garry Rogers Motorsport stable and currently sits fifth in the points.

“Jordan has proven his speed in these cars when he joined me for the enduro in Darwin and we took home the win in the final race, so I have full confidence in his abilities and am thrilled to have him represent the team in Sydney,” Crutcher said.

The Western Sydney circuit is his home track where he has been a winner on numerous occasions and will be an ideal lead-in to the TCR World Tour on November 3-4. The round will see the locals take on the many internationals that will compete there and at the Bathurst International the following weekend.

Like the World Tour, the Super Series will also embrace day and night racing and will feature live primetime viewing on free-to-air SBS Viceland as well as on Fox Sports/Kayo.

The penultimate round of TA2 sees Dylan Thomas hold a championship lead of 13 points over Jackson Rice and Josh Haynes, who are currently tied for second.