All F1 2024 driver contracts

Just one seat remains unresolved on the 2024 F1 grid following a spate of driver contracts having been confirmed in recent weeks.

The newest of those was confirmation Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will remain at Scuderia AlphaTauri for next season, though the team will be renamed for that campaign.

Liam Lawson had done his best to complicate the decision-making process for Red Bull, the young New Zealander now almost certain to be on the grid in 2025.

The end of next season could witness a number of changes.

Ferrari, Red Bull, Alpine, Aston Martin, Scuderia AlphaTauri, Aston Martin, Scuderia AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo Sauber, Haas, and Williams set to have vacancies, in theory at least.

Only Mercedes and McLaren have their driving pairings confirmed beyond the end of next season.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell are locked in for the duration of the current regulation set, which concludes at the end of the 2025 season.

At McLaren, Lando Norris has a deal in place that will see him at Woking until the end of 2025, with Oscar Piastri inking a new deal to remain in place until the end of 2026.

Only Max Verstappen has a contract for longer, the Dutchman’s deal running through to the end of 2028.

Meanwhile, a number of other drivers are expected to fill reserve driver roles but have not been formally confirmed, and are thus listed in the table below in italics.

2024 F1 Driver contracts