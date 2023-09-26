Aaron Cameron locks in further Super2 starts

Aaron Cameron will see out the remainder of the Dunlop Super2 Series season at Bathurst and Adelaide after making his debut last time out at Sandown.

Despite having just three days of evaluation/testing experience in a Supercar, he managed to finish sixth in Race 1 at Sandown and 10th in Race 2, behind the wheel of a Kelly Racing-built Ford Mustang S550.

That outing was a one-round cameo at the time, with the hope of parlaying it into a longer spell in Super2, and that has indeed come to pass.

It means double duty for Cameron at the Vailo Adelaide 500, an event where he was a race winner in S5000 last year.

The 23-year-old will once again compete in Super2 under the Schramm Group Racing banner.

“It’s pretty exciting,” he said.

“Heading to Sandown was just a one-off and we’d just see how it goes, but I think everyone is pretty happy with what we’ve done in terms of the general results.

“It’s exciting to be heading to the Bathurst 1000 weekend in our own entry and have a go.

“Bathurst is one of my stronger tracks, I really enjoy the way it all flows and I’ve had success there in any car I’ve been in. I think it’s more of a driver’s track and in the Supercar, it’s something I can have a proper crack in.

“Adelaide will be a bit of a challenge as I will be doing S5000 as well, but it’s all Supercars laps and experience, that’s all we’re trying to do this year.

“We want to get experience of how they race, gain knowledge of the car, so maybe in the future we can have a full tilt in the series.

“Dave Schramm has been instrumental in making this programme happen and gave us the first go ahead, so once he was committed, we could put together the rest of the sponsor line-up, which a lot have been loyal to me for a long time. I’m pretty excited to head into the future together.

“It’s been a pretty big effort from talking about it three months ago to a month-and-a-half ago realising this was actually going to happen to then talking to the relative parties, getting a car in addition to getting a team together.

“It’s been pretty cool to be a part of, a lot of stress involved in trying to make sure it all worked.

“I think at Sandown we’ve put on a good show for the limited knowledge we have of a Supercar.”

While there was an element of making positions by staying out of trouble, Cameron also qualified in the outright top 10 in his first effort on the Saturday of the Sandown round.

“It was a pretty cool weekend at Sandown learning the processes of how a Super2 weekend rolls on and what there is to be done,” he added.

“Qualifying on Saturday was really, really good; I was stoked and I did a good job in the race to get a decent start as well as staying out of trouble.

“I just lapped around trying to make sure the rear tyres were good for the end of the race and I feel like we did a good job of that.

“Sunday, I didn’t quite have that hustle I needed in qualifying. The car felt good, I just didn’t have that last bit of push my other rivals had and probably stopped us from getting into the top 10.

“I drove smart in the race and stayed out of trouble. There was a lot of intense racing going on and I just picked up the pieces, kept the car straight with minimal scratches on it.”

“Onwards to Bathurst where I’ll be plucking gears and having a crack.”

Cameron is a national karting champion and has also been a front-runner in the Supercheap Auto TCR Australia Series, SuperUtes Series, and S5000.

David Schramm took the Victorian’s performance at Sandown as vindication of the effort to put together his first Supercars start.

“To see Aaron at Bathurst, I’ve watched the race since I was young and I’ve never been, so going to the Mountain as well as having a race car there is going to be cool,” said Schramm.

“Sandown was very satisfying and very successful. Aaron had a couple of good drives, kept his nose clean and steered well, so for his first round I think he’s done a terrific job.

“At Sandown, a lot of people said to me it was about time Aaron got a go and we’re just glad we were the ones who were able to help him.

“Continuing to support Aaron is exciting for us and we wish him luck at the final two rounds of the season.”

Anderson Motorsport’s Zak Best leads the Super2 Series by a 33-point margin over Eggleston Motorsport’s Kai Allen ahead of Round 5 at Mount Panorama from October 5.