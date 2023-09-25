> Multimedia > Favourite Flick

VIDEO: The Gen3 air jacks quirk explained

By Speedcafe.com

Monday 25th September, 2023 - 3:48pm

< Back
Gen3 Supercars air jacks

The location of a Gen3 Supercar’s air spike inlet is causing additional wear on the front jacks

Brad Jones explains a quirk of the Gen3 Supercars which is causing more wear and tear on the front air jacks.

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]