Special SupercarXtra edition celebrating 60 years of Bathurst

It is 60 years since the 500-mile endurance race known as the Armstrong 500 moved from Phillip Island to Mount Panorama, Bathurst. From the first Bathurst 500 in 1963 to the Repco Bathurst 1000 of today, the event has grown to become Australia’s iconic motor race.

SupercarXtra Magazine has released a special edition to celebrate the event with features on the greatest driver combinations and drivers plus the best car, race, lap and so much more.

This issue starts out with a lap around the Mount Panorama Circuit, with the corner and straight names telling the story of the iconic circuit through some of the key players in its formation and the characteristics of its geography. Then the magazine explores the development of the race through its history and the records.

To commemorate the 60-year anniversary, it looks back and pick the 60 most amazing moments in the history of the race – from the memorable winners, headline-grabbing controversies, best laps, biggest crashes and more.

The magazine brings together the best drivers and combinations in what it’s called ‘The Greatest Race’: 64 entries featuring every winner of the Bathurst 500/1000 plus other notable drivers to form an iconic fantasy Bathurst grid. There’s also a look at the other great and intriguing combinations in the history of the event.

The masters of Bathurst are ranked as SupercarXtra compares the records of the 11 drivers to win the race three times or more.

It also picks what it considers to be the best and most significant car, race and lap over the last six decades. There’s also the story of why there were two Bathursts in 1997 and 1998 and the history of the Shooutout qualifying format, which is also celebrating a milestone in 2023.

To secure your copy of this special Bathurst 60th year edition subscribe here today. The edition will be posted out to subscribers from September 21.