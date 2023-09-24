Starting Grid: Japanese Grand Prix
Sunday 24th September, 2023 - 9:00am
Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
|2. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
|3. Lando Norris
McLaren
|4. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
|5. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
|6. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
|7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
|8. George Russell
Mercedes
|9. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|10. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
|11. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
|12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
|13. Alex Albon
Williams
|14. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
|15. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
|16. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
|18. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
|19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
|20. Logan Sargeant
Williams
