Starting Grid: Japanese Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 24th September, 2023 - 9:00am

Check out the provisional starting grid for the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

1. Max Verstappen
Red Bull
2. Oscar Piastri
McLaren
3. Lando Norris
McLaren
4. Charles Leclerc
Ferrari
5. Sergio Perez
Red Bull
6. Carlos Sainz
Ferrari
7. Lewis Hamilton
Mercedes
8. George Russell
Mercedes
9. Yuki Tsunoda
Scuderia AlphaTauri
10. Fernando Alonso
Aston Martin
11. Liam Lawson
Scuderia AlphaTauri
12. Pierre Gasly
Alpine
13. Alex Albon
Williams
14. Esteban Ocon
Alpine
15. Kevin Magnussen
Haas
16. Valtteri Bottas
Alfa Romeo Sauber
17. Lance Stroll
Aston Martin
18. Nico Hulkenberg
Haas
19. Guanyu Zhou
Alfa Romeo Sauber
20. Logan Sargeant
Williams

