Results: Japanese Grand Prix

By Speedcafe.com

Sunday 24th September, 2023 - 4:37pm

Full results from the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps/Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 53
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 19.387
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 36.494
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 43.998
5 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 49.376
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 50.221
7 63 George Russell Mercedes 57.659
8 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 74.725
9 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 79.678
10 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 83.155
11 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
12 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1L
13 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1L
14 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1L
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1L
16 23 Alex Albon Williams 27L
17 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 31L
18 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 33L
11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 38L
77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 46L

