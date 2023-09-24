Results: Japanese Grand Prix
Sunday 24th September, 2023 - 4:37pm
Full results from the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps/Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|53
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|19.387
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|36.494
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|43.998
|5
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|49.376
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|50.221
|7
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|57.659
|8
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|74.725
|9
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|79.678
|10
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|83.155
|11
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|12
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1L
|13
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1L
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1L
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1L
|16
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|27L
|17
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|31L
|18
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|33L
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|38L
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|46L
