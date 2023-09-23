Scuderia AlphaTauri confirms Ricciardo, Tsunoda for 2024

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will continue with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season with Liam Lawson to remain as reserve driver.

The team confirmed its line up for next year’s competition via a statement on Saturday morning.

It is in line with expectations, despite Lawson’s impressive performances while substituting for Ricciardo thrusting him into the mix.

“I’m stoked to be driving with Yuki again next year and continuing the journey with Scuderia AlphaTauri,” said Ricciardo.

“Following the progress we have already made and the plans for the future, it’s an exciting time for the Team. We are building and it is a great feeling.

“There is a lot of work to do, but we are heading in the right direction and there is a lot to look forward to. Bring on 2024!”

It was expected that Tsunoda would be confirmed this weekend as F1 races at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“I’m so happy to announce that I will be staying with Scuderia AlphaTauri for the 2024 Formula 1 season,” said Tsunoda.

“I’m looking forward to continuing to fight and collaborate with the team and Daniel.

“Obviously, I’ll push as much as possible for the rest of the season and beyond, to progress as a driver.

“I’m grateful for Red Bull and Honda, for continuing to support and believe in me, and very happy and thankful to continue the partnership.”

The confirmation comes as a blow to Lawson, who has thrust himself into the shop window as far as a race drive for 2024 goes.

However, with three drivers and only two seats, the New Zealander has missed out. He will remain involved, however, as reserve driver for both Scuderia AlphaTauri and Red Bull Racing.

While the driver pairing is set to remain stable, there are a number of other changes taking place at the Faenza operation.

Team boss Franz Tost will depart at the end of the season with Laurent Rossi set to join in his place.

The squad will also enjoy a new name, though that has not yet been confirmed.

“Next year, the technical regulations remain largely unchanged, and it was therefore logical to go for continuity in our driver line-up too,” said Tost.

“I am very pleased with the development that Yuki has shown over the last two and a half years with our team and with Daniel’s great race-winning experience we will have one of the most competitive driver pairings on the grid in 2024.

“Peter [Bayer, Scuderia AlphaTauri CEO] and Laurent [Mekies] will have a great duo to start the new season in the right direction.

“As for Liam, who has impressed everyone in his races so far, he will definitely help the team in his development role as a third driver, and I’m sure he will have a future in Formula 1 soon.”