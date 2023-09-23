Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Qualifying
Saturday 23rd September, 2023 - 5:15pm
Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|1:29.878
|1:29.964
|1:28.877
|2
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|1:30.439
|1:30.122
|1:29.458
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:30.063
|1:30.296
|1:29.493
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|1:30.393
|1:29.940
|1:29.542
|5
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|1:30.652
|1:29.965
|1:29.650
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|1:30.651
|1:30.067
|1:29.850
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1:30.811
|1:30.040
|1:29.908
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|1:30.811
|1:30.268
|1:30.219
|9
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:30.733
|1:30.204
|1:30.303
|10
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|1:30.971
|1:30.465
|1:30.560
|11
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|1:30.425
|1:30.508
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|1:30.843
|1:30.509
|13
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|1:30.941
|1:30.537
|14
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|1:30.960
|1:30.586
|15
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|1:30.976
|1:30.665
|16
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:31.049
|17
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|1:31.181
|18
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|1:31.299
|19
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|1:31.398
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|0:00.000
