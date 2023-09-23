> News > Formula 1

Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Qualifying

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 23rd September, 2023 - 5:15pm

Full results from Qualifying at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Q1 Q2 Q3
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 1:29.878 1:29.964 1:28.877
2 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 1:30.439 1:30.122 1:29.458
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 1:30.063 1:30.296 1:29.493
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1:30.393 1:29.940 1:29.542
5 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 1:30.652 1:29.965 1:29.650
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1:30.651 1:30.067 1:29.850
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1:30.811 1:30.040 1:29.908
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 1:30.811 1:30.268 1:30.219
9 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.733 1:30.204 1:30.303
10 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 1:30.971 1:30.465 1:30.560
11 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:30.425 1:30.508
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 1:30.843 1:30.509
13 23 Alex Albon Williams 1:30.941 1:30.537
14 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 1:30.960 1:30.586
15 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 1:30.976 1:30.665
16 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:31.049
17 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 1:31.181
18 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 1:31.299
19 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 1:31.398
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 0:00.000

