Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 3
Saturday 23rd September, 2023 - 1:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|11
|1:30.267
|2
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|15
|1:30.507
|0.240
|3
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|14
|1:30.555
|0.288
|4
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|11
|1:31.004
|0.737
|5
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|19
|1:31.022
|0.755
|6
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|19
|1:31.137
|0.870
|7
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|12
|1:31.159
|0.892
|8
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|9
|1:31.505
|1.238
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|15
|1:31.549
|1.282
|10
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|1:31.668
|1.401
|11
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|14
|1:31.699
|1.432
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|15
|1:31.880
|1.613
|13
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|12
|1:31.924
|1.657
|14
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:31.951
|1.684
|15
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|12
|1:31.979
|1.712
|16
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|12
|1:32.002
|1.735
|17
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|17
|1:32.048
|1.781
|18
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|11
|1:32.113
|1.846
|19
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|18
|1:32.154
|1.887
|20
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|14
|1:32.199
|1.932
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]