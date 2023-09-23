> News > Formula 1

Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 3

By Speedcafe.com

Saturday 23rd September, 2023 - 1:32pm

Full results from Free Practice 3 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 11 1:30.267
2 4 Lando Norris McLaren 15 1:30.507 0.240
3 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 14 1:30.555 0.288
4 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 11 1:31.004 0.737
5 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 19 1:31.022 0.755
6 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 19 1:31.137 0.870
7 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 12 1:31.159 0.892
8 63 George Russell Mercedes 9 1:31.505 1.238
9 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 15 1:31.549 1.282
10 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 1:31.668 1.401
11 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 14 1:31.699 1.432
12 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 15 1:31.880 1.613
13 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 12 1:31.924 1.657
14 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:31.951 1.684
15 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 12 1:31.979 1.712
16 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 12 1:32.002 1.735
17 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 17 1:32.048 1.781
18 23 Alex Albon Williams 11 1:32.113 1.846
19 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 18 1:32.154 1.887
20 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 14 1:32.199 1.932

