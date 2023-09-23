Ducati boss gives substance to Marquez links

Ducati sporting director Paola Ciabatti has all but confirmed that Honda’s Marc Marquez has an ‘opportunity’ to join Gresini Ducati for 2024.

Ciabatti was speaking at the Indian Grand Prix, giving substance to the weeks-long speculation that the Spaniard could be poised to join his brother Alex on the Desmosedici next season in the satellite squad.

Marquez, sixth fastest on the Repsol Honda in qualifying at the Buddh International Circuit, has a year left on his HRC contract but could potentially rip up his contract deal or be released from the agreement by Honda if his mind is made up to make the switch next season.

With the Japanese Grand Prix up next, any potential official announcement could be made at Honda’s home patch at Motegi next weekend.

Marquez has already said he will make an announcement on his future around the Japanese round.

Ciabatti, speaking to MotoGP.com, said: “As far as Gresini goes, I think it obviously looks like they have this opportunity and they are waiting for Marquez’s decision.

“I see here that Marquez is very fast with the Honda so yeah, we hear what you hear. He will talk to Honda management in Japan and make a decision but it is something up to him and the team.

“We as Ducati have four contracted riders which are the two at Lenovo and Pramac and that’s it.”

Ciabatti said Ducati has no direct involvement in any negotiations but admitted ‘everybody knows’ about Marquez’s talks with Gresini.

“This is what we hear, I think everybody knows,” he said.

“I think there are no other options left, it’s the only bike without a rider and Marquez says he had three options.

“For sure one is to stay with Honda, the other two we can only guess so don’t ask me more, you should ask Marc Marquez and Gresini, people from Gresini, what’s going on. We are negotiating nothing.”

Ciabatti’s comments represent the first official acknowledgement from Ducati or Gresini that the eight-time world champion could be set for a new challenge on the Italian machine in 2024.