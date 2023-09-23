Bezzecchi ups the ante with Indian MotoGP pole

Marco Bezzecchi upped the ante in qualifying to secure his third MotoGP pole position of the season for the inaugural Indian Grand Prix.

The VR46 Ducati rider clocked the first 1m 43s lap to claim the top spot by 0.043s from Pramac Ducati’s Jorge Martin, who continued his rich vein of form after clinching a double at the previous round at Misano in Italy two weeks ago.

Lenovo Ducati’s Francesco Bagnaia, who holds a 36-point lead at the top of the championship over Martin, sealed the final place on the front row in a Ducati lockout at the Buddh International Circuit.

The Italian was 0.256s down on Bezzecchi’s time, while Friday pacesetter Luca Marini slotted into fourth on the second of the VR46 Ducati machines.

Repsol Honda riders Marc Marquez and Joan Mir continued their eye-catching progress this weekend, with Mir qualifying fifth on the second row ahead of his team-mate.

Gresini Ducati’s Alex Marquez was ruled out of the session after a big crash at Turn 5 in Q1. Marquez was second quickest to seal his spot in Q2, but his participation this weekend is now in doubt after he was taken to hospital for checks following an initial assessment on his hand and ribs at the medical centre.

Qualifying 2 got underway following a slight delay much to the frustration of Aprilia Racing’s Aleix Espargaro, who had made his way to the end of pitlane in readiness for the start of the session.

Espargaro required his machine to be pushed back and just as he returned to the Aprilia pit box, the signal was given for Qualifying 2 to begin.

An irate Espargaro headed out on track with the small starter window on the side of his Aprilia still open in a haphazard start to qualifying for the Spaniard.

Title challenger Martin was the early leader with a lap 1:44.521s on the Pramac Ducati.

Honda’s Marquez slipped off at Turn 3 as he tried to chase after Martin for a tow, but was quickly up on his feet and back on the undamaged RCV.

Bezzecchi upped the pace to 1:44.401 before Martin went faster again in 1:44.153 during the first time attacks, 0.248s ahead of Bezzecchi.

Marini was third on the VR46 Ducati ahead of Aprilia’s Maverick Viñales and Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo, while Bagnaia was seventh behind Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati).

As the riders pitted for fresh rubber, Marquez slotted in behind Bagnaia for the second run of time attacks with five minutes left on the clock. Mir also saw an opportunity to boost his time as he tucked in behind his Repsol Honda team-mate.

Reigning champion Bagnaia improved to second behind Martin with Mir lapping quicker than Marquez to move into fourth.

Bezzecchi was on a flier and dipped into the 1m 43s bracket with a lap in 1:43.947, which stood for pole.

Martin bettered his time and consolidated second place, demoting Bagnaia to third.

Mir was half-a-second down on Bezzecchi’s pole marker as he claimed fifth behind Marini with Marquez sixth.

Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati), Quartararo and Viñales filled the third row, with Aleix Espargaro in 10th.

Raul Fernandez, fastest in Q1, was 11th on the RNF Aprilia. Fernandez’s time from Q1 would have been good enough for fifth overall but he was unable to match his time in Q2.

Red Bull KTM’s Brad Binder was 14th with team-mate Jack Miller in 16th.

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli will line up in 17th along with Aussie Miller and Augusto Fernandez (GASGAS Tech 3 KTM) on the sixth row.