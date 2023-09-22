VIDEO: Behind the Supercars wheel nut failures

Brad Jones explains his theory on the spate of Supercars wheel nut failures, and what is being looked at to solve them.

Sandown saw Grove Racing’s Garth Tander crash when his Mustang lost a wheel during the opening stint of the race, before an Erebus Motorsport Camaro shed one during the Monday ride day.

A faulty wheel nut design has been pointed to as the cause of the former incident and, in his latest tech video, Jones compares the pre-Gen3 spec to what teams have been using.