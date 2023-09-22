Tender for Eastern Creek Speedway imminent

A tender will be “launched soon” for a replacement operator for Eastern Creek Speedway after the abrupt cancellation of its upcoming season, according to Speedway Australia.

In a major blow to the sport, it came to light just over a week ago that the whole of the 2023-24 season at the new Sydney speedway had been cancelled.

Indications are that the original operators had decided that continuing to run Eastern Creek Speedway was unviable due to the risk of washout events, caused by drainage problems and/or poor design.

That much is consistent with a statement today from Speedway Australia which proclaimed its confidence that “racing will return to Sydney’s Eastern Creek Speedway in the near future.”

The body has committed to working with the New South Wales Government to find a new operator for the trouble-plagued venue.

“After recent conversations with the NSW Government, Speedway Australia are confident that racing will return to Sydney’s Eastern Creek Speedway in the near future,” began the statement.

“The departure of the previously appointed operators was unexpected, however Speedway Australia have been in communication with the government exploring multiple options to provide a swift return to racing.

“The two parties have agreed that prioritising finding a suitable long-term operator over a temporary solution will be in the best interests of the sport going forward, with the tender process for a new operator intended to be launched soon by the Greater Sydney Parklands.

“While acknowledging the deep disappointment and confusion that is shared by the speedway community particularly in New South Wales, we urge competitors, teams, officials and fans to be patient and not lose hope, as we do our best to find a resolution efficiently.

“The New South Wales speedway community has a proud history of producing some of the most revered and respected competitors in the nation, shaped and refined by racing events that attracted fans and racing identities from across the world.

“The racers, teams, officials and fans that make up this community have endured a tough journey in the past four years, however Speedway Australia is committed to assisting Greater Sydney Parklands on request in re-establishing the sport in the New South Wales Metropolitan area with a suitable operator.

“Speedway Australia would like to acknowledge Speedway Promotions Pty Ltd (Scott & Leonie Anderson and John & Kathy Kelly) in their significant efforts to establish the new venue over the last two seasons, and we thank them for the commitment to the sport and keeping racing alive in Sydney throughout their tenure.”

The closure of Eastern Creek Speedway, temporary though it may be, is the latest blow to the discipline of speedway in Australia.

Brisbane’s Archerfield Speedway permanently closed in recent months, with the prime industrial site now sold off, while yet another World Series Sprintcars season has been cancelled.

Eastern Creek Speedway was a response to the compulsory acquisition of the long-running Parramatta City Raceway, which was run by Barry and Felicity Waldron.

Ironically, the Metro West railway project for which it made way is now under review by the newly elected state government.