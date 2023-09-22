Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 2
Friday 22nd September, 2023 - 5:00pm
Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|19
|1:30.688
|2
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|23
|1:31.008
|0.320
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|22
|1:31.152
|0.464
|4
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|22
|1:31.237
|0.549
|5
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|22
|1:31.328
|0.640
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|22
|1:31.492
|0.804
|7
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|23
|1:31.555
|0.867
|8
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|22
|1:31.662
|0.974
|9
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|24
|1:31.710
|1.022
|10
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22
|1:31.739
|1.051
|11
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|22
|1:31.771
|1.083
|12
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|22
|1:31.794
|1.106
|13
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|24
|1:31.797
|1.109
|14
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|1:31.829
|1.141
|15
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|23
|1:32.141
|1.453
|16
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|16
|1:32.165
|1.477
|17
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|23
|1:32.169
|1.481
|18
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|26
|1:32.178
|1.490
|19
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|1:32.179
|1.491
|20
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|25
|1:32.320
|1.632
