Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 2

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 22nd September, 2023 - 5:00pm

Full results from Free Practice 2 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 19 1:30.688
2 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 23 1:31.008 0.320
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 22 1:31.152 0.464
4 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 1:31.237 0.549
5 63 George Russell Mercedes 22 1:31.328 0.640
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 22 1:31.492 0.804
7 23 Alex Albon Williams 23 1:31.555 0.867
8 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 22 1:31.662 0.974
9 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 1:31.710 1.022
10 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 22 1:31.739 1.051
11 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 22 1:31.771 1.083
12 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 22 1:31.794 1.106
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 24 1:31.797 1.109
14 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21 1:31.829 1.141
15 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 23 1:32.141 1.453
16 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 16 1:32.165 1.477
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 23 1:32.169 1.481
18 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 26 1:32.178 1.490
19 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 1:32.179 1.491
20 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 25 1:32.320 1.632

