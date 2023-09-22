Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 1
Friday 22nd September, 2023 - 1:32pm
Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.
|Pos
|Num
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|Time
|Diff
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|24
|1:31.647
|2
|55
|Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|23
|1:32.273
|00.626
|3
|4
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|23
|1:32.392
|00.745
|4
|16
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|24
|1:32.574
|00.927
|5
|22
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|20
|1:32.597
|00.950
|6
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|22
|1:32.650
|01.003
|7
|81
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|25
|1:32.713
|01.066
|8
|23
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|23
|1:32.991
|01.344
|9
|40
|Liam Lawson
|Scuderia AlphaTauri
|27
|1:33.005
|01.358
|10
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|16
|1:33.040
|01.393
|11
|11
|Sergio Perez
|Red Bull
|24
|1:33.043
|01.396
|12
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|22
|1:33.129
|01.482
|13
|63
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|23
|1:33.310
|01.663
|14
|27
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Haas
|23
|1:33.448
|01.801
|15
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|21
|1:33.516
|01.869
|16
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|21
|1:33.699
|02.052
|17
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|23
|1:33.860
|02.213
|18
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|22
|1:33.975
|02.328
|19
|2
|Logan Sargeant
|Williams
|26
|1:34.212
|02.565
|20
|24
|Guanyu Zhou
|Alfa Romeo Sauber
|22
|1:34.831
|03.184
