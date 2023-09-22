> News > Formula 1

Results: Japanese Grand Prix, Free Practice 1

By Speedcafe.com

Friday 22nd September, 2023 - 1:32pm

< Back

Full results from Free Practice 1 at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix from Suzuka.

Pos Num Driver Team Laps Time Diff
1 1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 24 1:31.647
2 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 23 1:32.273 00.626
3 4 Lando Norris McLaren 23 1:32.392 00.745
4 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 24 1:32.574 00.927
5 22 Yuki Tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri 20 1:32.597 00.950
6 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 22 1:32.650 01.003
7 81 Oscar Piastri McLaren 25 1:32.713 01.066
8 23 Alex Albon Williams 23 1:32.991 01.344
9 40 Liam Lawson Scuderia AlphaTauri 27 1:33.005 01.358
10 18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 16 1:33.040 01.393
11 11 Sergio Perez Red Bull 24 1:33.043 01.396
12 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 22 1:33.129 01.482
13 63 George Russell Mercedes 23 1:33.310 01.663
14 27 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 23 1:33.448 01.801
15 31 Esteban Ocon Alpine 21 1:33.516 01.869
16 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 21 1:33.699 02.052
17 77 Valtteri Bottas Alfa Romeo Sauber 23 1:33.860 02.213
18 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas 22 1:33.975 02.328
19 2 Logan Sargeant Williams 26 1:34.212 02.565
20 24 Guanyu Zhou Alfa Romeo Sauber 22 1:34.831 03.184

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]