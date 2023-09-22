Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge finals details confirmed

Details for this year’s Pirtek Pit Stop finals, to be held at the Repco Bathurst 1000, have been confirmed.

Brad Jones Racing will have both of its crews competing for the $20,000 prize, not to mention the Golden Rattle Gun perpetual trophy, in the Mount Panorama pit lane on the Thursday of race weekend (October 5).

The Albury-based squad’s Car #8/Car #14 crew finished the regular season first and the Car #4/Car #96 crew third, meaning it has already won $7500 for its exploits in the pits this year ($5500 for first, $2000 for third).

Triple Eight Race Engineering’s full-time crew finished second on the points table and hence has scooped $35000, with Grove Racing taking fourth to earn itself a shot at the grand prize.

The Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge semi-finals will take place at 11:50 and 12:10 local time/AEDT, followed by the final at 12:25, ahead of Practice 1 for the Great Race from 13:20.

BJR has won each of the last four Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge titles after DJR Team Penske prevailed in the first two seasons, in 2017 and 2018.

Of late, it has seen Andre Heimgartner move up to fifth in the drivers’ championship after he and Dale Wood hauled the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro from 15th on the grid to fifth in the Penrite Oil Sandown 500.

Points table: Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge