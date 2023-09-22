Motorsport Australia fees on the rise

In a letter to all Motorsport Australia members, President Andrew Fraser has written a letter that outlines fee increases next year. Ongoing and significant increases in its insurance cost in recent years plus inflation pressures are given for the reasons MA will bring forward a 15 percent increase to its fees and charges for 2024.

Brought forward and set to be implemented from October 1 this year, the increases will apply to all products. There will be limited exceptions, most noteworthy being Junior Licences which will be retained at the current price.

The cost of insurance since 2019 has risen by almost 60 percent, from $1.5M to $2.6M. MA worked to absorb these significant increases, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic. At that time fees were held steady with free licence extensions offered to most licence holders. Operations have remained lean since and staff worked throughout 2020 and 2021 on reduced salaries to avoid passing on increases.

MA acknowledges that this won’t be good news, particularly considering the general cost-of-living increases continue to impact individuals, businesses and all organisations, including sporting organisations.

MA stated that it was not a decision it wanted to make. However, considering the significant increases in insurance, as well as general operating costs, the governing body was left with little choice but to pass these costs on, in part, across the sport.

As a member-based, not for profit organisation, MA will use the revenue generated to invest back into the sport. A key priority is training, recruiting and retaining Motorsport Australia Officials so everyone can continue to enjoy the sport they love.

MA remains committed to serving its members and remain on hand to answer any queries or concerns that may arise. The organisation can be contacted during business hours via the hotline (1300 883 959) or via online chat through the dedicated Member Portal at motorsport.org.au.