What to watch on Stan Sport

It’s back-to-back weekends for MXGP on Stan Sport as the battle on dirt heads to Great Britain for the season finale at Matterley, Basin.

Spaniard Jorge Prado may have secured the world championship, but Romain Febvre also took a win last time out in Italy and is leading a number of close contenders to take second place.

Jeremy Seewer, Ruben Hernandez and Alberto Forato scored podiums at the previous round as all will aim to gain momentum into 2024.

Andrea Adamo has also secured the MX2 Series title ahead of the Great Britain finale as Jago Geerts will take added confidence after winning the previous round in Italy after securing a first and second result.

German Simon Langenfelder is also coming on strong ahead of the final round, finishing second to Geerts in the last race in Italy, while Liam Everts is not far behind as the fight for the podium positions in the championship being extremely close.

Don’t miss the action on Stan Sport, starting at 22:00 AEST Sunday for the opening heat before returning at 01:00 AEST to conclude the MXGP season.

If you’re after a motorsport fix, then Stan Sport is the place to recap on all the action from IndyCar, WRC, WRX, SpeedSeries, TCR World Tour and much, much more.