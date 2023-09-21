Tickford Racing announces Tim Edwards exit

Tickford Racing has announced that Tim Edwards is leaving the team at the end of the 2023 Supercars season after all.

Despite his vigorous, expletive-laden denial when Speedcafe put the speculation to him at Sandown, the team has now confirmed his departure via social media.

“After nearly two decades of unwavering commitment and leadership, Tickford Racing today announces the departure of its Chief Executive Officer and Team Principal, Tim Edwards,” began that statement.

Edwards himself remarked, via that statement, “It has been an incredible journey to lead this team and I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished together.

“I am grateful for the unwavering support of Rod and Sven, our dedicated team, drivers, loyal sponsors and partners, and our passionate fans and members.

“The decision to step down was not made lightly, but I believe it’s the right time for both my family and the team as we look toward the future.

“There has been speculation about where I will be heading next but my short-term plans are simple: I want to take some time out to explore this great country, enjoy some time with my friends and family, clear my head and focus on what is next.”

Tickford Co-owner and Managing Director Rod Nash said, “The Executive Team that Tim is part of has been working on strategic adjustments in the way the business continues to commercialise its opportunities over the past 12 months.

“Part of that is welcoming a new era of leadership for the road ahead, all based on the strong foundation that Tickford is all about which is a direct result of Tim’s passion and the strong infrastructure he has put in place throughout his tenure.”

Nash added, “Tim has been one of the driving forces behind Tickford Racing for almost 20 years.

“His contribution to not only the team’s development but to the wider Supercars network cannot be understated.

“Tim has always played an active role in a number of boards and committees and is well respected in the Paddock.

“Personally, I’ve enjoyed a great working relationship with Tim along with his wife Trudie who is also well known within the racing community.

“Trudie has always been a strong ambassador for the team with her roles in corporate hospitality and the team’s membership program along with her catering skills that the whole team have appreciated immensely.”

He concluded, “Everyone at Tickford extends its heartfelt thanks to Tim and Trudie for their dedication to the team and wish them the very best.

“Tim leaves behind a lasting legacy that will be remembered by all associated with Tickford Racing.”

