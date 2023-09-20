Supercars reveals Bathurst 1000 60th anniversary celebrations

Supercars has revealed new details of the celebrations which will be held to mark this year’s 60th anniversary of the Bathurst 1000.

A host of famous cars will feature in a special demonstration at Mount Panorama, including the recently restored 1993-winning VP Commodore of Larry Perkins/Gregg Hansford and the 2006-winning BA Falcon of Craig Lowndes/Jamie Whincup.

Drivers who will partake in the demonstration include Lowndes, Whincup, Perkins, and Mark Skaife.

With the 2023 Repco Bathurst 1000 also being held 45 years on from the first Top 10 Shootout at Mount Panorama, iconic cars from the one-lap dash will also be on display in the Harris Park precinct.

They include Marcos Ambrose’s 2001 Pirtek Ford Falcon, the 1990 pole-sitting Allan Moffat Enterprises Ford Sierra, and more.

“We are thrilled to be bringing some of Bathurst’s most storied drivers and cars together in commemoration of an incredible six decades of history at Mount Panorama,” said Supercars CEO, Shane Howard.

“Bathurst is of course one of the great circuits in world motorsport, and the Repco Bathurst 1000 is its crown jewel.

“Celebrating an iconic milestone at such an iconic event, with so many prized pieces of its history will make for a truly memorable occasion.

“These very special displays with some of Bathurst’s most beloved cars and names are a tremendous way to celebrate over 60 years of history at the Repco Bathurst 1000, and we cannot wait to write another chapter in its history in just a few short weeks.”

The Peter Brock Trophy tour is also ongoing, with the famous silverware stopping this afternoon at the Albury Riverside Precinct, in the home town of the championship’s only New South Wales-based team, Brad Jones Racing.

It will continue north before swinging west towards Bathurst at the end of the month.

The 2023 Bathurst 1000 takes place from October 5-8.

Peter Brock Trophy tour

Wednesday 20th September – Albury Riverside Precinct, 3pm – 5pm

Friday 22nd September – Wagga Wagga Beach (Carpark area), 3pm – 5pm

Monday 25th September – Canberra’s Gold Creek Village Shopping Centre, 12pm – 2pm

Tuesday 26th September – Wollongong’s Flagstaff Hill (carpark near lighthouse), 12pm – 2pm

Wednesday 27th September – Sydney Harbour

Thursday 28th September – Orange Southcourt, near Visitor Centre, 12pm – 2pm

Tuesday 3rd October – Mount Panorama Circuit, 12pm

Wednesday 4th October – Bathurst SuperFest, Bathurst CBD signing sessions, 12pm – 2pm

