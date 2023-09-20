> News > National

Supercars drivers join Indigenous team for QR Excel enduro

Daniel Herrero

By Daniel Herrero

Wednesday 20th September, 2023 - 4:00pm

< Back
Anton De Pasquale and Zane Goddard will drive with Racing Together in a Hyundai Excel enduro

Anton De Pasquale and Zane Goddard will drive with Racing Together in a Hyundai Excel enduro

Supercars drivers Anton De Pasquale and Zane Goddard have joined the Racing Together team for Indigenous youths for a Hyundai Excel enduro at Queensland Raceway.

Racing Together was established three years ago to promote Indigenous participation in motorsport, in both driving and non-driving roles.

This weekend, it will field two cars in the EFS Excel Cup 300km Enduro.

Karlai Warner will share Car #71 with Dick Johnson Racing’s De Pasquale while Braedyn Cidoni pairs up with Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Goddard in Car #16.

THE FINAL RACE OF THE 2023 REPCO SUPERCARS CHAMPIONSHIP ON ONE OF THE WORLD’S BEST STREET CIRCUITS.
GO ALL IN AT THE VAILO ADELAIDE 500, CLICK HERE TO BUY TICKETS

DJR and Triple Eight already have connections to Racing Together, with former Team Principals Ryan Story and Roland Dane both Directors on a board which includes fellow racer Paul Morris and Garry Connelly, the permanent chairman of Formula 1 stewards.

Zane Goddard. Image: Supplied

Zane Goddard. Image: Supplied

Over the years, Racing Together has expanded from one to multiple cars and, last month, into Toyota 86 competition with Warner, who had initially worked as a tyre technician with the team.

It nowadays counts its main base as Queensland Raceway, where a 32-strong field is set to tackle the Excel enduro as part of Round 5 of the Queensland Racing Drivers Championship.

Other current Supercars Championship or Super2 drivers in the field include Nash Morris in Car #54 with Alice Buckley, Jaylyn Robotham in Car #54 with Jack Wood, Cameron McLeod in Car #77 with Tyler Collins, and Jett Johnson in Car #169 with Edward Mitchell.

Morris and Robotham are already both winners of Excel enduros at the Ipswich circuit.

Entry list: Excel Cup 300km Enduro

Num Driver 1 Driver 2
TBA Darren Whittington Cameron Bartholomew
3 Keelan O’Brien Jaiden Santin
9 William Wallis Dylan Capstick
12 George Wood Ben Grice
13 Sam Taylor
16 Braedyn Cidoni Zane Goddard
19 Connor Roberts Ryan Casha
20 Jason Tebble Aaron McGill
23 Gavin Faulkner Jackson Faulkner
30 Tony Saint
33 Andrew Hamilton
34 Jonathan Crossing Darren Currie
37 Daniel Peasey Richard Peasey
43 Jr-Lung Hay-Bartlem Lachlan Wyeth
44 James Van Roon Daniel Ford
45 Shane Mahoney Jarrod Hughes
50 Alice Buckley Nash Morris
53 Josh Dremel Ben Tomlin
54 Jaylyn Robotham Jack Wood
56 Josh Trappett Pat Trappett
67 Joshua Richards Holly Espray
69 Treigh Maschotta Luke Rinaldi
71 Karlai Warner Anton De Pasquale
77 Tyler Collins Cameron McLeod
80 Matthew Boylett Jett Murray
82 Coby Tucker James Simpson
86 Cooper Barnes Steve Owen
88 Robert Dawdy Richard Espray
94 Jack Gould Cam Wilson
111 Bradley Smith Kyler Clements
169 Edward Mitchell Jett Johnson
951 Ivan Paynter Ian Harvey
Anton De Pasquale. Image: Supplied

Anton De Pasquale. Image: Supplied

Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section

Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]