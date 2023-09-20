Supercars drivers join Indigenous team for QR Excel enduro

Supercars drivers Anton De Pasquale and Zane Goddard have joined the Racing Together team for Indigenous youths for a Hyundai Excel enduro at Queensland Raceway.

Racing Together was established three years ago to promote Indigenous participation in motorsport, in both driving and non-driving roles.

This weekend, it will field two cars in the EFS Excel Cup 300km Enduro.

Karlai Warner will share Car #71 with Dick Johnson Racing’s De Pasquale while Braedyn Cidoni pairs up with Triple Eight Race Engineering’s Goddard in Car #16.

DJR and Triple Eight already have connections to Racing Together, with former Team Principals Ryan Story and Roland Dane both Directors on a board which includes fellow racer Paul Morris and Garry Connelly, the permanent chairman of Formula 1 stewards.

Over the years, Racing Together has expanded from one to multiple cars and, last month, into Toyota 86 competition with Warner, who had initially worked as a tyre technician with the team.

It nowadays counts its main base as Queensland Raceway, where a 32-strong field is set to tackle the Excel enduro as part of Round 5 of the Queensland Racing Drivers Championship.

Other current Supercars Championship or Super2 drivers in the field include Nash Morris in Car #54 with Alice Buckley, Jaylyn Robotham in Car #54 with Jack Wood, Cameron McLeod in Car #77 with Tyler Collins, and Jett Johnson in Car #169 with Edward Mitchell.

Morris and Robotham are already both winners of Excel enduros at the Ipswich circuit.

Entry list: Excel Cup 300km Enduro