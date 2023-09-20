GALLERY, SA State Motor Racing Championships Round 4

The Sporting Car Club of SA hosted Round 4 of the Motorsport Australia SA Motor Racing Championships on the Shell V-Power Motorsport Park at The Bend with Excels, Improved Production and Historics boasting the biggest fields.

Joel Johnson clearly won Race 1 and 2 of Circuit Excels, over Jacob and Adam Currie while Nick Scaife a close fourth. Brian Smith finished 20th in the first and led home the Masters class in front of a close three-way tussle between Shawn Jamieson, Jordan Johnston and Kim Anderson. Smith repeated in Race 2 for another Masters success in Race 2 where Johnston beat Jamieson for second.

Johnson scored another two wins on Sunday. He was clear of Skaife, Aaron Oliver and the Curries in the Combined outing, then headed Scaife and the Curries in the standalone final. Smith again was too good in the Masters third encounter, this time over Martyn Butler and Graham Hinks before a DNF in the standalone. That was won by Anderson over Jamieson and Butler.

Improved Production Nationals winner Adam Poole was too good on the home front in his Holden Monaro. Andrew Sarandis made some fast starts in his Mitsubishi EVO but couldn’t match the power of the 6.0lt and had good dices with Scott Cook (Nissan Silvia S13) while Rob Braune (BMW E30) was fourth each time.

Sean Whelan won three of the four races for Historic Groups Q & R in a Ralt RT4 before a no-show in the last gave Peter Nowlan (Mallock) the final glory. The other Historic field saw Laurie Bennett (Elfin 600B) cross the line first in each outing, although a 15s penalty in first gave that to Mark Goldsmith (Elfin 400).

In the combined Sports Cars/Sports Sedans, Panayot Boyaci won all four races in his Porsche 991 Cup Car. He went to the flag clear of Ian Wilson (TVR Tuscan) before Anthony Giustozzi (991) nabbed a second in the last.

The Saloon Cars and HQ Holdens were combined with Shawn Jamieson (Holden Commodore VY) taking three victories to Mark Rosser’s (Ford Falcon AU) one. Among the older Holdens, Darren Jenkins and David Smith had two wins each.

In front of the Formula Vee field, Matt Woodland was the winner of Race 1 for the combined open wheelers/sportscars. He led home the Tatuus FT50 piloted by Mark Haig who proved took strong for the TRS car for the rest of the weekend. Daniel Westcott (Jacer) was the best of the Vees until the last race when beaten by Matt Blalek (Stinger).

Images: Sporting Car Club of SA/Traction Photography