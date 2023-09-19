The Bend dragway set for unofficial opening

The Bend’s multi-million-dollar new dragway will host a motorcycle demonstration this Friday night, ahead of next month’s grand opening.

‘Dragway at The Bend’, as the latest addition to Shell V-Power Motorsport Park is formally known, will hold its grand opening on October 21-22 with the Spring Nationals round of the Australian Top Fuel Championship.

In coming days, however, it will see as action as part of Harley-Davidson HogFest, a three-day celebration of the marque’s 120th anniversary which will unfold at The Bend and surrounding regions.

It will be the first time that the public is welcomed into the dragway, construction of which began in early-2022 but was delayed due to adverse weather.

The demonstration will feature seven nitro bikes, with over 90 entrants registered to participate.

Dragway at The Bend General Manager Steve Bettes said, “This weekend is a moment that our team here at The Bend, the South Australian Drag Racing community and the wider Australian motorsport public have been waiting a long time for.

“We have pulled out all stops to ensure the surface is prepped to the highest standard in the country and Darren Aldridge and his team have worked around the clock to ensure that is the case and we thank them tremendously for that.”

Alistair MacDonald, CEO of Shell V-Power Motorsport Park broadly, added, “Friday proves a fantastic opportunity to welcome the public in and get a feel for how people move around what is a brand new venue ahead of the Spring Nationals in October.

“We are proud to be the chosen destination for the Harley-Davidson 120-year celebrations here at The Bend.”

The dragway adds to The Bend’s existing offerings which include a 7.77km race track boasting several different layouts; facilities for karting, rally, rallycross, and four-wheel driving; a skid pan; and an onsite hotel.