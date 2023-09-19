GALLERY: Construction of Las Vegas F1 track

> Multimedia > Gallery

Get a glimpse of how construction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track is progressing ahead of F1 racing down the famed Strip in November.

It’s a race that promises to break the mould in many regards, with the sport itself promoting the event, and sparing no expense.

That has included acquiring land and constructing a pit and paddock complex with the race itself set to take place on late Saturday night – another deviation from convention.

378210453_261031906894498_1604537067437476956_n
378192171_1245445836152966_3353507650662845790_n
378224902_273920008911911_3674475857048730962_n
378258582_6647646461995386_7290693457659073388_n
378154185_1707850193048797_3117263386490618178_n
378176657_822920129509615_7221630082539296823_n
378168474_987865459162610_2676541587170007332_n
378225001_303750565609216_4361256745278900780_n
378204638_1299723823988396_3626803333969964864_n
378209079_1718613621994230_2312782881032783873_n
378140922_1064189181241562_3085236664489303383_n
378187387_1093501284955057_6280726952002277096_n
378242610_3461491827398919_98115041680225523_n
378203450_865250324653430_1328455323410308365_n
378211865_849782629744465_7815408564464624523_n
378238803_272331412384524_4862899244758679871_n
378166203_1335130887090843_3415112632623072636_n

