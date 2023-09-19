> Multimedia > Gallery
GALLERY: Construction of Las Vegas F1 track
Tuesday 19th September, 2023 - 4:02pm
Get a glimpse of how construction of the Las Vegas Grand Prix track is progressing ahead of F1 racing down the famed Strip in November.
It’s a race that promises to break the mould in many regards, with the sport itself promoting the event, and sparing no expense.
That has included acquiring land and constructing a pit and paddock complex with the race itself set to take place on late Saturday night – another deviation from convention.
Join the discussion below in the Speedcafe.com comments section
Please note: Speedcafe.com reserves the right to remove any comment that does not follow the comment policy. For support, contact [email protected]